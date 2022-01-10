Autopsy expected Monday in death of 6-year-old boy from North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — An autopsy is scheduled for Monday for a 6-year-old boy from North Chicago.

Damari Perry’s body was discovered Friday near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana.

Prosecutors say it was inside that home where the young boy’s mother and two of those siblings killed him on his birthday, Dec. 30, after they developed a plan to punish him for something he’d done the day before.

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time, held there by family members at the direction of the mother,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “We believe the mother may have been involved also, and at some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died.”

On Sunday, a Lake County judge ordered Damari’s 20-year-old brother Jeremiah Perry to be held on a $3 million bond. Perry is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

Damari’s mom Jannie Perry was arrested for first-degree murder, among other charges. She is expected to make a court appearance Monday.

One of his family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after Damari had already died.

Damari’s family could face more charges in his death depending on the results of the autopsy.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized.