Authorities: 3-year-old boy dropped off at Roseland Hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy was dropped Friday afternoon with a gunshot wound at Roseland Hospital, Chicago fire said.

Just after 2:45 p.m., authorities responded to the hospital on the report of a child shot.

Chicago fire said he was shot in the foot and is not in critical condition. Police met with a 23-year-old woman at the hospital. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police have located the original crime scene near 103rd and Calumet.

Chicago fire is standing by at the hospital in the event the child needs to be transported to a trauma center.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.