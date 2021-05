CHICAGO – Authorities need help locating a 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since last month.

According to police, Debra Lenoir was last seen April 25 in the 8300 block of S. May St. in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

Police described her as a 5-foot-3-inches, 133 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lenoir is asked to call 911 or (312) 747-8274.