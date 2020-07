CHICAGO – Police are investigating after five adults were shot Monday night in North Lawndale.

Just before 8 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Douglas and Lawndale on the report of a shooting.

Four men, ages 31, 38, 56 and 63, and a woman, 56, were shot, Chicago fire said. They were all transported in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.