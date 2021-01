RIVERDALE, Ill. — A 6-year-old boy is dead following a rowhouse fire Wednesday night in Riverdale.

Chicago fire was dispatched to the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue on the report of a fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out in around four minutes, but a 6-year-old boy suffered “extremely critical” injuries, according to CFD. He was transported to Roseland Hospital, but died at the hospital.

Four other children did not suffer any injuries.