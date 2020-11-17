Authorities: 5-year-old boy shot in head by stray bullet on South Side; critical condition

CHICAGO – A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head Monday night in West Roseland.

Police responded to the 200 block of West 115th Street on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities transported the child in critical condition.

The 5-year-old was playing with an iPad in the living room of his home. The child is undergoing surgery as of Monday night.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.