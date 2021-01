CHICAGO — Five people are in critical condition, including three children and a teen, following a crash Wednesday night in Humboldt Park.

Just after 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-car crash near Grand and Washtenaw in Humboldt Park.

Chicago fire said all five victims were transported to Stroger and Mount Sinai in critical condition. They are a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old, 3-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 51-year-old.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.