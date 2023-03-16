From favorite neighborhoods, to Lake Michigan beaches, to museums, Chicago has a lot to offer.
And now there is a new guidebook to help narrow it down.
Author Wendy Altschuler joined the WGN Evening News to talk about her book “Perfect Day Chicago: Grab and Go Itineraries for Everyone.”
She also has some upcoming book signings
Saturday, April 22, from 12 – 2 p.m.
Skydeck Chicago at the Willis Tower
233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606
(312) 875-9447
Free and open to the public
Saturday, May 6, from 1 – 3 p.m.
Museum of Illusions Chicago
25 E Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602
(312) 722-6780
Open to the public (buy tickets to explore the museum afterward: https://moichicago.com/tickets/)