

From favorite neighborhoods, to Lake Michigan beaches, to museums, Chicago has a lot to offer.

And now there is a new guidebook to help narrow it down.

Author Wendy Altschuler joined the WGN Evening News to talk about her book “Perfect Day Chicago: Grab and Go Itineraries for Everyone.”

She also has some upcoming book signings

Saturday, April 22, from 12 – 2 p.m.

Skydeck Chicago at the Willis Tower

233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606

(312) 875-9447

Free and open to the public

Saturday, May 6, from 1 – 3 p.m.

Museum of Illusions Chicago

25 E Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602

(312) 722-6780

Open to the public (buy tickets to explore the museum afterward: https://moichicago.com/tickets/)