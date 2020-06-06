Author creates book for children about COVID-19

CHICAGO — Kenneth Korber, the author “Grace Fights COVID-19: A Training Manual for the Musical Adventures Bug Squad,” joined WGN Weekend Morning News.

The book is the first COVID-19 book published in the Chicago area. Grace is a recurring character in his books, he’s also the author of “The Musical Adventures of Grace” children’s book series.

The book is geared toward 3 to 6 year olds. Korber wrote it as a springboard for parents to explain the pandemic to their kids and to calm their anxiety about the virus.

He spent years as a physician assistant before switching careers to writing children’s books.

To purchase the book, visit eckhartzpress.com and centerforfunctionallearning.com.