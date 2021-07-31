Austin neighborhood celebrates with annual ‘Say No To Drugs and Violence’ parade

CHICAGO — A tradition for 33 years now and still going strong, the “Say No To Drugs and Violence” parade was held on Chicago’s West Side Saturday.

Austin residents made their way down Chicago Avenue. Families, church leaders and community organizations came together for the four-mile celebration.

The neighborhood has recently been the scene of multiple shootings with multiple victims. Four teens were among victims shot during a graduation party at Ohio and Laverne two weeks ago. The youngest was a 12-year-old girl.

The parade also serves as a back-to-school bash.