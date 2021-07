AURORA, Ill. — Aurora police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen near an elementary school.

Nathan Visza was wearing a purple Chuck E Cheese shirt and orange shorts when he was last seen in the area of McCarty Elementary School at 3000 Village Green Drive.

MISSING CHILD – PLEASE SHARE: APD is searching for 14-year-old Nathan Visza. He was last seen in the area of McCarty Elementary School at 3000 Village Green Drive. He was wearing a purple Chuck E Cheese shirt and orange shorts. Nathan also suffers from autism. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/iXxAoQaOi3 — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) July 25, 2021

Police said Nathan also has autism, and are asking anyone who has seen him to call 911.