Aurora police search for endangered missing 13-year-old boy

Bryon Sparrow. Photo provided by Aurora police.

AURORA, Ill. — A search is underway for a 13-year-old Aurora boy who has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Bryon Sparrow was last seen leaving his home in an unknown direction in the area of Eola Road and Liberty Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Byron is 5 feet 2 inches, 139 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a fade haircut with longer hair on top.

When Bryon was last seen, he was wearing a grey shirt with graphics and blue shorts with a red stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Dispatch Center at (630) 256-5900 or call 911.