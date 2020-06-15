Aurora police release dashcam video of traffic stop following social media scrutiny

AURORA, Ill. — Police in Aurora have released video showing a traffic stop that’s gained attention on social media.

It happened Saturday night when an officer noticed the driver Jajuan Mitchell-Lomax and passenger Alexus Ward, fighting inside.

After pulling the car over, the officer asked both for identification. Police said both were asked for identification because a crime — battery to an individual — was being investigated.

Ward refused to provide identification multiple times. When an officer tried to pull Ward out of the car, she and the driver resisted.

During the struggle, Ward can be heard saying “I can’t breathe.” Police said she was never restrained in a way that could prevent her from breathing.

Both Mitchell-Lomax and Ward were arrested and taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries.

Mitchell-Lomax, 22, of Aurora, was charged with aggravated resisting because of injuries sustained by one of the officers during the incident. He was also cited for failure to signal.

Ward, 22, of Maywood, was charged with obstructing identification and resisting arrest.

Watch the dashcam video released by Aurora police in the player below: