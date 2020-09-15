Aurora police investigating body found

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora police are investigating after the body of an adult man was found at Phillips Park Monday night.

Police said they responded to calls of an unresponsive man at the 1000 block of Ray Moses Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics attempted to perform CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, detectives found no obvious signs of trauma. The body was turned over to the Kane County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy is pending.

Aurora police are asking anyone with information to call 630-256-5500