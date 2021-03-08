Aurora opens second mass vaccination site in a week

AURORA, Ill. — The city of Aurora has opened its second mass vaccination site in a week while the city continues to deal with vaccine shortages.

The site is located in an old Carson Pirie Scott store at 970 North Lake Street and is operated by the city, Kane County Health Department and Osco Pharmacy.

The site plans to give first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 2,400 people today qualified under Phase 1B.

All appointment slots for the vaccine filled up in less than six hours.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said demand is high while vaccine supply remains low in Illinois’ 2nd largest city.

The first mass vaccination site opened last Tuesday at Cathedral of Grace St. John A.M.E. Church, the historic building which is the largest Black church in the city.

A mass vaccination site aimed at reaching the Latino community will open March 19.

Illinois public health officials said one million people in the state are now fully vaccinated against the virus, though many equity efforts from state and local leaders have seemed to fall short.

Currently, 70 percent of vaccine recipients in the state are white, while just 8 percent are Black and 8 percent are Latino.

Mayor Irvin plans to announce further details on future vaccination sites later this week, and more information can be found here.