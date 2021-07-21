Aurora officials to provide update in last month’s officer attack

AURORA, Ill. – Officials in Aurora plan to address the media Wednesday to discuss the assault of a police officer during the course of a traffic stop last month.

Three people have been charged with various crimes in the incident that took place June 21.

Authorities said the officer pulled the trio over after running a stop sign near the intersection of Plum Street and Randall Road just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, June 21. Police said the suspect vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 600 block of N. Elmwood Drive and began yelling obscenities at the officer.

During the traffic stop, police said a female passenger exited the vehicle. When ordered to return by police, the male driver exited the vehicle and threatened to fight the officer.

According to police, the officer informed the man and woman they were both under arrest for obstruction. The man ran away and the officer pursued. Two women followed the officer, eventually striking the law enforcement official “with closed fists and kicking his body and head.”

Police say the officer could hear the male driver’s voice when he was “struck repeatedly in the head from several angles.”

One of the female passengers allegedly placed “a forearm around the officer’s neck and applied significant force to his windpipe, causing him to lose the ability to breathe,” police said.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

Additional officers responded to the scene and eventually placed the trio in custody.

Jennifer Taylor, 24, Sheba Taylor, 26, and Paul Sherrod, 28, have been charged.