Aurora mayor expected to announce run for Illinois governor Monday

AURORA, Ill. — The mayor of Aurora is expected to enter the crowded filed or Republicans running for governor.

Richard Irvin will make the announcement Monday. He is the first Black mayor of Aurora, which is the state’s second-largest city.

Sources told WGN Reporter Tahman Bradley that billionaire Ken Griffin and multiple elected Republican officials would back Irvin and endorse him over the rest of the already declared 2022 GOP candidates.

The primary election takes place June 28. The winner will face Gov. JB Pritzker in November.