Aurora mayor announces new police chief

AURORA, Ill. — The mayor of Aurora announced a new police chief on Wednesday.

Aurora-native and current deputy chief Keith Cross will replace Kristen Ziman, who announced last month that she is stepping down on Aug. 6 after serving on the force for 30 years.

Cross launched his career with the Aurora Police Department in 1994 and rose to the position of deputy chief last year. He is also the president of the Northern Illinois Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

Cross is said to know the community of Aurora and the police department well, a big plus for Mayor Richard Irvin.

The mayor’s nominee will have to be approved first by the city council.

