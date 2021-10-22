Aurora mandates city workers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing

FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo shows vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. In September, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved extra doses of Pfizer’s original COVID-19 vaccine after studies showed it still works well enough against the delta variant. And the FDA is weighing evidence for boosters of the original Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AURORA, Ill. — The city of Aurora announced on Friday that city workers will be required to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for COVID-19.

City officials said staff had to provide proof of vaccination by Monday, October 18. Employees who did not submit proof of vaccination on Monday are required to provide proof of testing every Monday, beginning on October 25.

The mandate applies to all non-exempt, executive, seasonal, temporary and contracted employees, as well as the Aurora Fire Department.

Employees who are not in compliance will be prohibited from reporting to work on city premises or using city vehicles.