Auburn Gresham wins $10M to revitalize neighborhood

CHICAGO — Auburn Gresham won $10 million to help revitalize parts of the neighborhood.

The Chicago Prize is an economic initiative to help transform a south or west side neighborhood.

The winners found out Thursday afternoon. With the winnings one of the neighborhood’s shuttered building will soon be renovated and used to service this community is many ways than one.

The team that won the prize money is a group of non-profits based out of the city’s South Side. They plan to use the money to create opportunities for urban farming.

Healthcare isn’t easily available to many in this community and the money will also be used to help with that issue.

“This will be anchored by a full-service health center, health and wellness is key and critical,” Carols Nelson, with the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Cooperation, said. “It’s going to be mental health services, behavioral health, it’s going to be oral health in this building as well. Physical health as well.”

“Five million is being invested into the Green Era Sustainability Campus which includes creating green energy out of food waste to be able to grow more food on an urban farm,” Erika Allen, Urban Growers Collective co-founder and CEO said. “So the whole campus, nine acres will be all about producing green energy for this new green era and healthy food for the community. Workforce development.”

The winners of the $10 million Chicago Prize also said they expect to create more than 100 working class jobs in the area.