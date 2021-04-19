Attorneys: Adam Toledo’s family thanks Chicago for ‘peaceful demonstrations’

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 16: Protesters march through Logan Square neighborhood during a rally on April 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The rally was held to protest the killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago Police officer on March 29th. The video of the fatal shooting was released on Thursday to the general public by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability more than two weeks after the incident took place. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Adam Toledo’s family attorneys thanked the Chicago community Monday for peaceful demonstrations and vigils that have been held following the video release of his death.

Attorneys Adeena Weiss Ortiz of Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn of GrayRobinson issued the statement on behalf of the Toledo family.

The full statement read:

We want to thank the Chicago community for coming together in peaceful demonstrations to show their respect for the family and love of Adam Toledo. “The Toledo family is overwhelmed by your sincere prayers and heartfelt support as people in the community come together gracefully and respectfully to honor the life of their son. “As we continue to seek justice for Adam and his family, we ask everyone to continue to respect the Toledo family’s privacy and that the protests and vigils remain calm, peaceful, and free of violence.” Full statement from the Toledo family

Video footage of the shooting, released Thursday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, showed a CPD officer, later identified as Eric Stillman, shooting Adam Toledo once in the chest around 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in the alley of the 2300 block of South Spaulding Avenue in Little Village.

Adam was shot after he and 21-year-old Ruben Roman, allegedly ran away from police. Authorities were responding to the area following a report of gunfire.

Largely peaceful demonstrations have been held each day since the video was released on Thursday.

Smaller protests were held Thursday night following the video release. On Friday, thousands gathered peacefully in Logan Square. According to police, only two people were arrested. Both men faced misdemeanor charges — one for spitting on an officer and another for reckless conduct after a clash with police.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered for a “peace walk” in Little Village, the neighborhood where Toledo was killed.