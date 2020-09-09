Attorney General William Barr in Chicago to give Operation Legend update

CHICAGO — US Attorney General William Barr is headed to Chicago Wednesday to give an update on Operation Legend.

The operation brought hundreds of federal law enforcement agents to Chicago to help fight violence.

Operation Legend rolled out this summer by the Trump Administration in July to try and curtail violent crime. It started in Kansas City, but since moved to eight other cities — including Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot initially told the administration “thanks, but no thanks,” fearing Chicago would see federal agents in full gear on the streets of the city — similar to Portland.

But after getting assurances from the Trump Administration and federal prosecutors in Chicago that was not going to happen, around 100 agents from the FBI, ATF and Homeland Security began showing up in Chicago.

Nationally the Department of Justice says Operation Legend has resulted in 500 people being federally charged, about 150 of those have been charged with murder.

The DOJ says it’s also taken close to 550 guns off the street and a lot of drugs.

According to the DOJ’s latest numbers, so far Operation Legend in Chicago has resulted in 103 people charged with federal crimes, 27 for narcotics related crimes, 72 charged with firearms related crimes, and four others have been charged with violent crimes.

Mayor Lightfoot has said in recent interviews that a lot of the cases were in the works prior to Operation Legend. She says it’s too early to know if Operation Legend is working.