Attention now turns to city’s third Christopher Columbus statue

CHICAGO — After protests led to the city’s Grant Park and Little Italy Christopher Columbus statues being taken down, attention is now being turned to a lesser known Columbus statue in Chicago.

Tucked away and on display on the city’s southeast side is the Drake Fountain part of which contains a statue of Christopher Columbus who in recent years has brought controversy.

Columbus Day has in recent years been controversial because the day has been used to commemorate the Italian explorer who claimed to have discovered the region now known as the Americas in 1492. The area was already populated by indigenous people and some have argued that Columbus’ actions led to their genocide.

Those opposed to renaming the holiday argue that the day is meant for celebrating Italian heritage and historical contributions.

Protests in recent days led to the early morning removal under orders from Mayor Lori Lightfoot of two statues. It was at Grant Park where protesters some of them violently clashed with police leading to the injury of 49 officers. Officers were also accused of using batons and tear gas on protesters.

Twelve people were arrested for mob action, and 20 complaints against police officers were filed with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Attention has now turned to the lesser known statue in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood. Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th Ward) told the Chicago Sun-Times that the statue has not been overlooked.

“It hasn’t been overlooked. I am in conversations with the city. I’m looking to take it down as soon as possible,” she said.

Frank Cocanate is well known in Chicago’s Italian American community. He said he and others feel the mayor caved in to the wants of protestors without letting it play out in a more inclusive way. He said while not perfect, he says Columbus represents Italian-Americans

Moving forward, he sees the writing on the wall with the statue at 92nd Street. So the battle now turns to the ballot box in the next city election.

“People want to donate,” he said, “They say we can’t be there to fight with you, we want to donate and I said bring in the donations. That money will be used in 2023 to field candidates against the alderman and against the mayor that have insulted the Italian-American community and I see no solution with this group right now,” he said.