Attempted gas station robber fatally shot on South Side

CHICAGO — An armed man was shot and killed while attempting to rob a gas station on the South Side.

Police said the incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday at a Citgo station in the 6700 block of of S. Cottage Grove. The armed man was shot by another man in the back and face before he was able to flee, according to police.

The suspect was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported. The man who shot the suspect has not been located.

Area One detectives are currently investigating.