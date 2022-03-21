LA GRANGE, Ill. — Athletic trainers for student-athletes at Lyons Township High School in La Grange were honored on Saturday as the spring sports season gets underway.

Following two interrupted seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students expressed their gratitude towards the people who helped them along the way.

During the shutdown of the sports seasons the past two years, trainers listened to students during an unprecedented time, building them back for a long-awaited return to the playing field.