7-year-old among 14 killed, at least 70 shot over violent Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO — At least 70 people have been shot and 14 killed so far over a violent Fourth of July weekend in Chicago.

Much of the bloodshed has been on the south and west sides of the city, including mass shootings Thursday afternoon and late Saturday night.

A 16-year-old girl and three other people were shot as they were standing in an alley near the 3700 block of W. Jackson on the West Side Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.m, according to police.

A 16-year-old girl, 19-year-old man and 55-year-old man were struck by gunfire and transported to area hospitals in good condition. A 35-year-old man sustained a graze wound and refused medical attention.

For the third consecutive weekend, a child under ten years old was shot and killed in Chicago Saturday night.

While attending a Fourth of July party at her grandmother’s house in Austin, 7-year-old Natalie Wallace was shot in the forehead and killed.

A 14-year-old boy was also killed and three others critically hurt in a shooting late Saturday in Englewood. Police say four men fired at a crowd as they watched fireworks near 62nd Street and south Carpenter Avenue at about 11:30 Saturday night, wounding eight people before taking off.

Less than two hours later, as people were lighting fireworks at a different party in Lawndale, gunmen opened fire from a passing vehicle and wounded six people. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and stomach and killed, and three men were critically injured.

The spike in violence comes even as Chicago police added more than 1,200 extra officers to work the holiday weekend. Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter, claiming the city has made progress in slowing shootings but said, “we have to do better.”