At least 60 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO — At least nine people were killed, 51 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago — with children, again, among the victims.

One of the latest shootings happened just after midnight Monday at a gas station at 71st and Damen in Englewood. Police said a 20-year-old man and two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, were in a vehicle when someone inside a silver SUV pulled up and fired shots at them.

The man was struck several times and pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital, according to police. The 14-year-old was shot in the back, and the 17-year-old was shot in the arm. Both are hospitalized at Comer Children’s Hospital.



About thirty minutes later, a 15-year-old girl was shot three times in the 4200 block of West Monroe in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

In some weekend incidents, there were multiple victims. On Sunday, five men were shot and a 52-year-old man was killed after a fight broke out at Lawndale and Division in Humboldt Park.



In Avalon Park, a woman was killed and two other women were wounded when shots were fired at 81st and Woodlawn during a memorial to remember a man killed in the neighborhood two-years ago.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Kearra Thomas, who was a certified nursing assistant.

Last week, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced formation of a specialized unit to tackle gun violence.

Brown is expected to hold a news conference to address the violence at 9:30 a.m. Monday.