CHICAGO — All lanes are blocked on the Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road after a serious crash involving at least six vehicles.

The accident involving multiple vehicles, including a car hauler and semi truck, happened after 6 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-294.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Another person was treated on the scene for a head injury and transported to an area hospital.

SB I-294 at Milwaukee- crash involving at least 6 vehicles, car hauler and semi. All traffic diverted off the tollway at Willow.



One person transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries; one treated on scene for a head injury and transported. pic.twitter.com/ul8Ah5knFd — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 24, 2022

All traffic is being diverted off the tollway at Willow Road.

Details surrounding the crash are unknown at this time. No further information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.