At least 4 shot on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — At least four people were shot on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of S. Justine in the Gresham neighborhood.

The four victims include three men and one woman.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Earlier Wednesday, four women and one man were shot in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood around 12:05 a.m. No one is in custody in the shooting.

