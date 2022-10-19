CHICAGO — Nearly 20 people who believed they were about to purchase an item from ads on social media, were instead robbed at gunpoint in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

From July 17 to Oct. 16, at least 19 people have been lured to Englewood after agreeing to buy a motorbike or an ATV, using sites such as Facebook Marketplace or Offerup. In these incidents, the victims agree to meet the supposed seller at a location — but when they show up, the person posing as a seller allegedly shows a handgun and robs the victims, before fleeing the scene.

Sixteen of the 19 reported incidents have happened on the 6700 block of South Elizabeth Street. One happened about nine blocks away on the 5800 block of South Elizabeth, another was recorded on the 6700 block of South Throop Street and another on the 6800 block of South Ada.

According to police, there is one to four suspects involved — aged between 18 to 30-years-old. A black handgun has been used in each case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.