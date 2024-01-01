CHICAGO — At least one person was injured on Monday night after a crash in River North.

The crash happened near La Salle Drive and West Huron Street.

Those who live in the area captured the scene from above as about a dozen Cook County Sherriff’s vehicles flooded the streets.

Police have not yet provided details on what exactly led to the crash, but two smashed vehicles were spotted as crews worked to clear the scene.

According to Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward), one of the vehicles involved in the crash seemingly ran a red light prior to the crash.

Hopkins said one person who received medical treatment at the scene is said to be in good condition and two others refused treatment. It is unclear how they were injured.

Roads were closed briefly while crews worked the scene, but all roads have since reopened and both vehicles involved have been towed from the scene