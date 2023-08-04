HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Bears legend Steve McMichael was admitted to the ICU Thursday night for sepsis amid his ALS battle.

According to a statement from family, “like the tough warrior he is” McMichael is now awake after being admitted to the hospital unconscious.

In Jan. 2021, McMichael was diagnosed with ALS and the Bears community and beyond has stood by his side in support.

Last month, WGN’s Larry Hawley spent time with McMichael and his wife Misty at their Homer Glen home.

His wife said “Mongo” still has “a lot of personality in there.”

“He flirts with me, he does with his eyebrows,” Misty said. “He can be mad, too. Sometimes we’ll give him too much drugs and he’ll give us the ‘bulldog’ to let us know he’s had too much.”

Misty is asking for prayers.

“He needs to see himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Please pray for him to get through this,” Misty said.

McMichael was recently named one of the 12 players in the Seniors category that have moved on to the next round of voting for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

“It means everything to us,” Misty said. “Everybody knows, especially in the NFL world, that he deserves it, that his stats have always been there.”

The two-time first team NFL All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection finished with 92.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 191 games for the Bears from 1981 through 1993.

During his career, McMichael had 95 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries and three safeties. He also had 5.5 sacks in 12 playoff games during his tenure with the Bears.