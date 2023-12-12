CHICAGO — A St. Louis man has filed suit against Ashley Furniture after he says a recliner chair caught fire, resulting in injury.

The same chair is suspected of causing a house fire in north suburban Round Lake Beach.

On Tuesday, lawyers on behalf of Jeffrey Jones laid out their grievances after the 53-year-old allegedly woke up in the early morning hours of May 13 with his apartment on fire.

During a press conference where lawyers announced a lawsuit against Ashley Furniture on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, Jeffrey Jones was overcome with emotions. (Photo/WGN)

“Since I have been in the fire, it makes me feel helpless,” Jones said. “It makes me feel weak.”

Jones purchased what was marketed as the Party Time LoveSeat Recline from a company that Ashley Furniture had allegedly distributed it to for resale. According to Jones, he had to fight his way out of the apartment, escaping with severe burns to his body. Jones adds that he was hospitalized and had to be put on a machine to breathe.

The Chicago-based attorney behind the lawsuit alleges that Ashley Furniture received several customer complaints about the couch’s capacity to overheat and catch fire.

“Through their actions, (Ashley Furniture) put a dangerous, defective product into the stream of commerce that they knew (and) had full knowledge of its dangers, and they never warned or gave any concern of consumer safety, despite their knowledge,” said attorney Bryce Hensley.

WGN News learned that Ashley Furniture eventually recalled the couch that was sold for up to $1,800 several weeks later in June, citing a faulty LED battery. According to the lawsuit, after the recall, the Round Lake Beach Fire Department posted a fire hazard warning along with a picture of the remnants of what appeared to be a Party Time Collection sofa inside a burned-down house in Round Lake Beach.

Photo posted by the Round Lake Beach Fire Department in relation to a fire hazard warning.

The department instructed locals to unplug the battery immediately if they owned a Party Time sofa.

Jones, a military veteran, said he feels the entire ordeal has left him physically and emotionally scarred.

“I kept asking myself over and over, ‘Why is this happening?'” Jones said. “At some point, I felt doomed, like I wasn’t going to make it out.”

The attorneys representing Jones say there were at least six incidents of significant property damage or people getting hurt. The suit calls for $250,000 in damages.

WGN News contacted Ashley Furniture for comment and has not yet heard back from the company.