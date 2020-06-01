As small businesses across Chicago get looted or damaged, fundraising campaigns aim to help

CHICAGO — A third day of chaos and looting decimated small businesses in and around Chicago Sunday.

Jamaal Burris was inside his fitness center in the Grand Boulevard Plaza at 55th Street and the Dan Ryan when the looting began. While there are some big-name stores in the plaza, most of them are small businesses.

“This whole parking lot was filled,” Burris said. “All of a sudden I heard yelling and screaming.”

A plea on social media brought in reinforcements to board up Burris’ storefront Monday. He spray-painted the words “black owned” and “Black Lives Matter” on some of the boards, hoping to send a message to would-be looters.

“According to them, this is the reason that they’re doing this — but we all know that it’s not. It’s opportunistic looters,” he said. “Maybe it’ll help as a deterrent, maybe it’ll help people to think, ‘ok this is a black-owned business, we should leave it alone.'”

On the southeast side, Nathaniel Pendleton’s restaurant was hit. The father of Hadiya Pendleton pleaded for violence and looting to stop Monday.

“We’re trying to make something better in our neighborhoods,” he said.

While so many are now boarding up, others who were spared over the weekend are clearing out what they have left.

“It breaks me up because I was born and raised here, and there’s really no reason why we’re tearing up our own community,” said Ben, who works at Underground Wheels in Englewood.

As businesses look to rebuild, online fundraising efforts are sprouting up to help them.

Activist Ja’mal Green announced a fund set up to help minority-owned small businesses on the south and west sides of Chicago hit by the rioting.

Other crowdsourced fundraising efforts have also been started to help individual businesses rebuild, according to GoFundMe:

Central Camera Company

An effort to help rebuild the oldest camera store in Chicago, which was destroyed and burned on May 31, has already raised $100,000 in 24 hours.

A Safe Haven

Commercial tenants on the ground level who support a building full of housing for low-income, senior and disabled people, “were hit by the rioters who damaged, looted, graffitied, and almost burned to the ground.”

The Elephant Room Gallery

The Elephant Room Gallery, which supports up-and-coming and Chicago artists, had all of its art stolen from its downtown location.

Flamingos Bar and Grill downtown

Chicago Lunchbox restaurant downtown