As nice weather arrives in the Chicago area, a local bike rental store gets a special start

CHICAGO — When it feels like spring in February in Chicago, the sounds of joy are not hard to find.

For the new owners of Lakeshore Bike, the sun’s appearance and mild temperatures this weekend make today a special day to get their business under way.

“It is officially the first day,” owner Antonia Martinez said.

Martinez is a full-time nurse now taking on this bike rental and repair shop with her husband, the mechanic.

“It’s an opportunity to release some pressure as well,” Martinez said.

Pressure that has been building from more than taking care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic; Martinez said she has lost a brother and other family members to COVID-19.

“I forgot for a few minutes, I’m still wearing my mask, I’m used to it. But for a few minutes I forgot that COVID existed because I see so many people walking around,” Martinez said.

As people begin to escape from a winter indoors, many are looking to take advantage of the nice weather to exercise.

“It’s a really good example of how everybody should be out exercising. It’s so important,” Dr. Kim Allen Williams said.

Williams is the Chief of Cardiology at Rush University Medical Center, and urges caution to those escaping their homes to exercise outdoors.

“Wear the mask, do the distancing and make sure you’re doing plant-based nutrition and exercising every day,” Williams said.

As for Martinez, the upcoming spring brings hope of a successful endeavor.

“We are ready for spring. We are so ready,” Martinez said.