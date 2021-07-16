Art of Banksy ticket holder refunded after venue confusion

CHICAGO — An Art of Banksy ticket holder, who was featured on WGN News Thursday, was refunded her money.

Christina El-Mofty spent nearly $400 for six tickets to the Art of Banksy for July 10. She wanted to take her family visiting from out of town.

After the report aired, she said she was refunded the money. The money was refunded prior to the airing.

In 2018, Banksy stunned the art world with a painting that shredded itself moments after it sold at auction.

The unauthorized Art of Banksy is billed as the largest exhibit ever assembled featuring the work of the anonymous street artist. But the first Chicago venue, at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, fell through.

The venue had previously canceled several events and musical performances to accommodate the exhibit. On Wednesday, the venue announced that they’ve been unable to come to terms with the exhibit’s curators.

Epiphany Center co-founder David Chase said they’ve reached out to the team several times over the last month, but they’ve been harder to find than the artist himself.

Last month, WGN News spoke with Phil Aiello and Hayley Nagengast, whose wedding plans were impacted by the exhibition’s impending residence.

“The thing we’ve been working towards for the last year is essentially ruined,” the couple said at the time.

The producers of the Art of Banksy rebutted and said, “Epiphany Center’s management team frequently changed the terms of our agreement in a way that made producing the show in this venue untenable.”

The Epiphany Center is now trying to rebook the programming and events that were postponed or canceled for the show.