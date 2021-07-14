‘Art of Banksy’ exhibit at West Loop venue canceled, co-founder says

CHICAGO – The much-anticipated “Art of Banksy” exhibition has been canceled.

Organizers at the space announced Wednesday they’ve been unable to come to terms with exhibit curators.

The exhibition was slated to run Aug. 7 through Oct. 31 at the Epiphany Center for the Arts on South Ashland Avenue.

Epiphany Center co-founder David Chase says they’ve reached out to the team several times over the last month, but they’ve been harder to find than the artist himself.

The venue had previously canceled several events and musical performances to accommodate the exhibit.

Last month, WGN spoke with Phil Aiello and Hayley Nagengast, whose wedding plans were impacted by the exhibition’s impending residence.

Chase provided the following statement on Wednesday afternoon that read, in part:

“Despite numerous good faith attempts, we have not been able to come to terms on a lease that would allow the team behind The Art of Banksy (TAOB) to host their exhibit at our West Loop venue, Epiphany Center for the Arts (Epiphany). After weeks of planning and negotiations that included design and construction details specific to Epiphany’s historic spaces, including the flow of TAOB patrons throughout the exhibition and Epiphany’s common areas, we have reached a dead end. The team behind TAOB has ceased communicating with Epiphany and, after nearly a month of negotiations and preparations, all efforts to move forward with a rental agreement have gone unanswered. Like the elusive Banksy himself, the team behind The Art of Banksy is nowhere to be found. This curious and unexpected predicament has left Epiphany no choice but to conclude that TAOB will not take place at Epiphany as previously announced. Following is a summary of what transpired, leading us to this point. We have reached out to TAOB multiple times in writing and telephonically over the course of the past week to engage in productive discussions to finalize these and other outstanding lease-related issues. Unfortunately, we have not received any response from anyone on TAOB’s team. We sincerely regret our need to move forward with our programming without TAOB exhibition and offer our apologies to patrons who, like Epiphany, were looking forward to experiencing the exhibition at our unique and historic venue. Please note that Epiphany was not involved in any aspect of TAOB’s ticket sales, and all questions regarding ticket refunds should be directed to 844.871.1358 or www.banksyexhibit.com. Epiphany’s team is working hard to fulfill the programming and events that were postponed or cancelled to accommodate TAOB. We are committed to doing what we have done in the past, even in the face of COVID, which is to bring compelling Art, Entertainment and Events to Chicago. Please visit www.epiphanychi.com for updates on Epiphany’s unique programming.” Statement from David Chase, Co-founder, Epiphany Center for the Arts

