CHICAGO — Vacant storefronts are coming alive on the North Side to celebrate International Women’s Day Wednesday.

Art installation pop ups will be found on West Belmont Avenue in between North Western Avenue and North Ravenswood Avenue, featuring the work of local women artists all throughout the month of March in celebration of Women’s History Month.

A $2 million grant from the City’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection for the Lakeview – Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce made the string of art installations possible.