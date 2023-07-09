CHICAGO — Art fans from all over the Midwest flocked to the Southport Art Fest Sunday.
WGN’s Judy Wang travels to the festival and details the history behind the event, some of the artists who’s work was on display, and why it was such a success.
by: Judy Wang
Posted:
Updated:
CHICAGO — Art fans from all over the Midwest flocked to the Southport Art Fest Sunday.
WGN’s Judy Wang travels to the festival and details the history behind the event, some of the artists who’s work was on display, and why it was such a success.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now