Art display in Greektown highlights culture, tradition

CHICAGO — An art display of beautiful boat sculptures in Greektown highlights Greek culture and tradition on windows across the neighborhood.

Thirty artists have painted Karavakia, small boats steeped in Greek tradition. The display can be seen on windows across Greektown.

Among the businesses whose windows display Karavakia is the Athenian Candle Company, who have been in business for over a century, specializing in hand-dipped beeswax candles.

The exhibit is expected to be on display for one more week. More information can be found here.