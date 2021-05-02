Arson suspected in more than a dozen overnight fires in Gary

GARY, Ind. — More than a dozen fires burned through vacant buildings overnight in Gary, with the city’s fire officials suspecting arson to be a cause of the blazes.

Several Northwest Indiana fire departments assisted Gary’s department in fighting the fires overnight, including departments from Highland, Griffith and Lake Station. The fires broke out Sunday morning in between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Gary firefighters saw themselves in a similar situation on April 21, where several fires throughout the city were suspicious, with fire officials believing that incident to also be connected to arson.

Nobody was injured in either incident and fire officials have yet to officially determine a cause for the fires.