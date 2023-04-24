CHICAGO — Two children are hospitalized following an arson fire at a home on the city’s South Side Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street in the Englewood neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. Police said the fire started after some type of incendiary device was ignited and thrown at the back of the house.

A man and five children were inside the home when the fire started. Officials said he and four of the children escaped unharmed.

Firefighters entered the home and rescued the fifth child, a 4-year-old boy. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation.

A 9-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital and treated. He is in good condition.

No suspects are in custody for the arson. Officials are investigating.