Arsenic, lead cleanup underway at Chicago Little League field

CHICAGO — Hegewisch Little League Baseball Field on Chicago’s Southeast Side is being dug up to replace dirt with high levels of lead and arsenic.

Children played on the field as recently as last summer. The site has been a ball field since 1964.

After testing the soil, the Environmental Protection Agency said conditions presented an imminent and substantial threat to public health.

It’s unclear where the contamination came from.

The EPA will spend nearly $700,000 on the project, which will take about three weeks.