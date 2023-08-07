CHICAGO — A non-profit is working to provide jobs to teenagers who have previously been arrested for participating in the so-called teen takeovers, as well as other crimes such as carjackings.

Monday, an event organized by Early Walker, CEO of I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, highlighted a community effort to employ teenagers in the restaurant industry. Multiple teens and parents spoke about the need for employment for young people.

The event took place at Jerk48, a Caribbean-food restaurant in Chicago. The restaurant hosts a job-training program for those interested in pursuing work in the culinary industry.

Multiple teen takeovers have occurred across Chicago during the summer months including one at a gas station in Bronzeville and another along the streets of Lakeview.