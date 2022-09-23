CHICAGO — State Senator Emil Jones III is expected to be arraigned Friday on federal bribery charges.

The federal charges are claiming Jones lied to the FBI about taking money from SafeSpeed, which is a red light camera company. The money is allegedly for killing legislation that would require traffic studies for automated camera systems.

The SafeSpeed company has not been charged. Omar Maani, a former partner of the company, is charged separately as a part of a prosecution deal in exchange for helping the federal investigation back in 2020.

The federal investigation has led to two Chicagoland mayors being found guilty of charges, including Oakbrook Terrace’s Tony Ragucci and Crestwood’s Louis Presta.

Earlier this week, Jones gave up his leadership positions in the state Senate and Democratic party after charges were announced — but he is not giving up his Senate seat.

Governor JB Pritzker has called on him to resign.

Jones is due in court Friday afternoon.