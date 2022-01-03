Around $50K worth of handbags stolen from Lincoln Park consignment shop

CHICAGO – Around a dozen men ran into a Lincoln Park consignment shop on Monday afternoon, getting away with many high-valued handbags.

At around 1 p.m., Chicago police responded to a report of a theft at Cynthia’s Consignment Shop, located in the 2200 block of North Clybourn.

Owner Cynthia DiBuglione told WGN News she had several security measures in place with cameras and a buzz-in system. She said a man came up and knocked on the door.

After DiBuglione buzzed him in, around a dozen men came running in after him. The suspects quickly ran to the handbag display and took what they could.

She said they hoped in vehicles that were waiting outside and drove away.

“I’m in the middle of Lincoln Park. I’ve been here almost 30 years and I’ve never had any kind of violence like this happen to me ever. We’ve had to put gates up, cameras up, buzzers up,” she said. “And they are so brazen nothing stops them.”

DiBuglione said the robbery was devastating to her and estimates the value of the handbags to be around $50,000.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.