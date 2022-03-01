Arne Duncan decides he won’t run for mayor in 2023

CHICAGO — Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan, reportedly considering a run for Mayor of Chicago, says he’s not tossing his hat into the ring after all.

Addressing his decision, Duncan said he’s happy running the non-profit Chicago CRED, which takes a multifaceted approach to reduce gun violence while aiding young people’s overall development.

“The best way I can serve our city is to stay laser-focused on reducing gun violence and stay engaged in our sites, on the streets and in the lives of our participants,” a statement by Duncan read.

While Duncan has previously ruled out a run for mayor, his spokesman in January said the 57-year-old Chicago native was considering taking on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the 2023 election following a year that saw a rise in Chicago crime.

Political observers say he had been a strong contender for the mayoral role.

Legal analysts expect the incumbent Lightfoot to seek a second term. However, many have announced their intent to challenge her seat in office.