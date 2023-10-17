CHICAGO — A controversial migrant housing plan for Chicago’s Northwest Side was the subject of a court hearing Tuesday morning.

While neighbors in Galewood and North Austin hoped to have answers to arguments heard, unfortunately, that is not the case.

The presiding judge said the issue did not constitute an emergency. At least not yet. As a result, the judge set a new date at the end of the month to hear arguments on whether or not migrants should be moved into Amundsen Park.

The hearing also revealed that the city does not plan to move migrants into the park’s fieldhouse for at least seven days.

Last week, at least five residents filed an emergency Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) on Oct. 10 to block the city from reneging on their word about moving migrants into the Amundsen Park fieldhouse.

The court filing came after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office announced plans around turning Amundsen Park Fieldhouse into a migrant shelter were on hold.

Community members against the move told WGN News that the fieldhouse is a haven for youth and seniors regarding programming and other activities. In response, the Park District says they have moved those programs to neighboring areas.

Community member Linda Johnson slammed the move, however, citing that the city is potentially creating a public safety issue by asking kids and seniors to travel to other neighborhoods with which they’re unfamiliar.

“To take our park is very disrespectful,” Johnson said. “Our park is supposed to be used for the people in the community, for our young people, for our seniors, for youth, for our sports program.”

“Our mayor has been radio silent,” added community member Cata Truss. “We see him all around the city, smiling and chasing and giving speeches everywhere. But he has not one time come here to talk to us.”

As the city considers alternate locations for a new shelter, neighbors told WGN News that they will remain vigilant and return to court for an emergency injunction if the city decides to move forward with the proposed shelter at Amundsen Park.