CHICAGO — A festival showcasing films about architecture and design from around the world is making a return to Chicago in 2024.

The Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) announced Thursday that it will host the Architecture & Design Film Festival (ADFF) for the second year in a row.

“We are honored to bring the Architecture & Design Film Festival to the CAC once again,” CEO and President of the Chicago Architecture Center Eleanor Gorski said. “This year’s cinematic celebration not only showcases the diverse narratives of architecture and design but also serves as a reflection of Chicago’s rich architectural history, including our importance to the Modernist movement.”

The festival will feature 20 films curated for the Chicago market, spanning a variety of architecture and design topics, as well as programming featuring conversations with filmmakers and major players in the city’s architecture scene.

“As an architectural historian, I’m always looking for opportunities to make architecture and design accessible and interesting to the general public, and curating the Chicago iteration of this festival has been the most fun and successful way to do just that,” Senior Director of Content, Exhibits & Interpretation for the CAC Adam Rubin said. “We chose films that would both excite Chicago audiences and give us the chance to bring in local architectural experts for post-screening discussions.”

This year’s event is set to kick off at the CAC on Jan. 31 and will run through Feb. 4

Tickets for the general public begin at $20 dollars per screening and $15 per screening for CAC members, except for the opening night event, which will be $30 and $20, respectively.

Visit the ADFF website for more information on the upcoming festival, to view a full schedule or to purchase tickets.