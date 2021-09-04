Archdiocese of Chicago removes three priests pending investigations into inappropriate conduct

CHICAGO — Three priests have been removed by the Archdiocese of Chicago pending investigations into inappropriate conduct. None of the incidents involving the priests under investigation involved children.

Fr. Orlando Flores Orea of Ss. Genevieve, Stanislaus Bishop, St. Agnes, St. Kieran and St. Paul Parish was asked to step aside from ministry while the Archdiocese investigates a relationship Flores Orea had with an adult woman.

Fr. Pedro Campos of St. Gerard Majella, St. John the Baptist and Ascension-St. Susana Parish is under investigation for an inappropriate relationship with an adult man while he was a pastor at St. Kevin Parish.

While the investigation is ongoing, Fr. Gary Graf of St. Agnes, St. Kieran and St. Paul in Chicago Heights will serve as the parish administrator.

Fr. René Mena Beltrán of St. Gall and St. Simon Parish is under investigation for inappropriate behavior involving an adult man. While Beltrán is under investigation, Fr. Agustin Garza Candanosa, Associate of St. Gall, will serve as the parish administrator.

